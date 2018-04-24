Less than a year after the creation of Thélios, a joint venture between LVMH and Marcolin, the Manifattura Thélios was inaugurated on the 24th of April in Longarone, Italy, a town renowned for its expertise in eyewear. This new site is dedicated to the production of glasses for the Maisons belonging to the LVMH group.

Toni Belloni, Group Managing Director of the LVMH group, Jean Baptiste Voisin, Chief Strategy Officer of the LVMH group, and Giovanni Zoppas, CEO of Thélios, officially opened this key building for the Group, conceived of as a place of excellence for the eyewear sector.

Launched in 2017, Thélios is a joint venture combining LVMH and Marcolin's expertise, as two groups brought together over their same vision for the future of eyewear. The company employs 245 people from all over the world, with 100 of them at its Manifattura.

Thanks to the alliance of cutting-edge technologies with unique expertise, the Manifattura Thélios forms a complete and flexible production tool that ensures integral product monitoring from the initial creative brief to the 3D design, prototyping and final production.

"Italy is a strategic country for the LVMH group. The Manifattura Thélios is proof of the high investment the Group has in favour of Italian economic heritage and its development," said Toni Belloni, Group Managing Director of the LVMH group

"With the Manifattura Thélios, we aim to anticipate the future while showcasing our long-standing expertise. This project combines our taste for top quality products with our respect for a cultural heritage essential to the region," confirmedGiovanni Zoppas, Chairman and CEO of Thélios.

For the conception of this new building, Thélios chose the Designgroup Architetti Associati architect's office, which developed this Manifattura around corten and different bay windows to offer an ideal and innovative work-space over 8,000 m². The building is also considered durable and environmentally responsible, featuring over 2,300 solar panels installed on the roof.

Thélios is already collaborating with the Maisons Céline, Loewe and FRED.

About LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia and Ao Yun. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Céline, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Thomas Pink, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Loro Piana and RIMOWA. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, BeneFit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Kat Von D and Maison Francis Kurkdjian. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bvlgari, TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Dior Watches, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Royal Van Lent and Cheval Blanc hotels.

About Thélios

Thélios is born from the will of the LVMH group, world leader in luxury, to penetrate the eyewear sector and the expertise of Marcolin Group in the creation of unique frames that can faithfully combine Italian design and craftsmanship with the core values of each House. Synthesis of the names of the Greek gods Theia, goddess of light and sight, and Helios, god of the sun, Thélios covers the entire eyewear production cycle, dealing with the design, production and worldwide distribution of sunglasses and optical frames for some of the Houses within the LVMH portfolio. As an emblem of quality and excellence at every level, in the product as well as in the service, in communication, and in distribution, Thélios offers its own 'enlightened look' on the sector.

