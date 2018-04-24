sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Form 8 (OPD) - FirstGroup plc

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Form 8 (OPD) - FirstGroup plc

PR Newswire

London, April 24

FORM 8 (OPD)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:FirstGroup plc
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		N/A
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		FirstGroup plc
(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?Offeree
(e) Date position held:
The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		23 April 2018
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"		N/A

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

Class of relevant security:Ordinary shares of 5p each
InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:NoneN/ANoneN/A
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:NoneN/ANoneN/A
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:NoneN/ANoneN/A

TOTAL:		NoneN/ANoneN/A

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:None
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:None

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:

Interests of directors of FirstGroup plc in FirstGroup plc's 5p ordinary shares

Name of directorNumber of 5p ordinary shares heldPercentage of total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) (truncated to 2 decimal places without rounding) (%)
Warwick Brady108,7010.00
Matthew Gregory308,3990.02
Jimmy Groombridge4,06610.00
Drummond Hall30,9900.00
Wolfhart Hauser284,5580.02
Martha Poulter60,0000.00
David Robbie30,0000.00
Tim O'Toole1,253,5220.10
Imelda Walsh19,4290.00
Jim Winestock64,7430.00

1 The shares are currently held in trust under the FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). As it currently stands, 146 of these shares would be subject to forfeiture in the event of early withdrawal from the SIP trust.

Interests in FirstGroup plc's 5p ordinary shares held by directors pursuant to FirstGroup plc's share awards

Matthew Gregory

Scheme type - EABP

Number of ordinary shares awardedDate of grantOption and exercise priceExercise period
81,39928 June 2016Nil cost option27 June 2019 to 27 June 2026
162,18716 June 2017Nil cost option16 June 2020 to 15 June 2027

Scheme type - LTIP (subject to performance conditions)

Number of ordinary shares awardedDate of grantOption and exercise priceExercise period
1,222,20017 December 2015Nil cost option1 April 2018 to 1 April 2019
764,23128 June 2016Nil cost option1 April 2019 to 1 April 2020
730,42024 November 2017Nil cost option1 April 2020 to 23 November 2021

Jimmy Groombridge

Scheme type - SAYE

Number of ordinary shares awardedDate of grantOption and exercise price2Exercise period3
3,6018 December 2015£0.849601 February 2019 to 31 July 2019
5,43612 December 2016£0.860801 February 2020 to 31 July 2020
3,46912 December 2017£0.830001 February 2021 to 31 July 2021

2 This is the effective figure for both the option price and exercise price based on the scheme's 20% discount to average mid-market closing share prices on the three business days prior to the grant. The number of shares granted is calculated by dividing the projected total amount of savings in the three-year period of the scheme by this exercise price.

3 In the event the participant does not exercise the option in this period, the funds from their savings will be returned to them.

Tim O'Toole4

Scheme type - EABP

Number of ordinary shares awardedDate of grantOption and exercise priceExercise period
230,74815 June 2015Nil1 April 2018 to 14 June 2025
83,12628 June 2016Nil27 June 2019 to 27 June 2026
516,35616 June 2017Nil16 June 2020 to 15 June 2027

Scheme type - LTIP (subject to performance conditions)

Number of ordinary shares awardedDate of grantOption and exercise priceExercise period
972,72817 December 2015Nil1 April 2018 to 1 April 2019
1,042,69428 June 2016Nil1 April 2019 to 1 April 2020
969,19724 November 2017Nil1 April 2020 to 25 November 2020

4 Tim O'Toole's EABP and LTIP awards are structured as conditional awards under which, following vesting, the shares are transferred to the participant for nil payment.

Other arrangements held by directors of FirstGroup plc in FirstGroup plc's 5p ordinary shares

Tim O'Toole

Monthly purchase arrangement

Since August 2011, Tim O'Toole has allocated part of his monthly gross base salary (up to £25,000) to acquire shares in the Company. This is a standing instruction, and the shares acquired through this arrangement are reflected above in Tim O'Toole's interests in FirstGroup plc's 5p ordinary shares. From August 2011 until May 2015 the monthly allocation was £10,000, rising to £15,000 from June 2015 to October 2017 and then again to £25,000 from November 2017 onwards.

Disclosable interests of connected advisers of FirstGroup plc in FirstGroup plc's 5p ordinary shares

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank (Custody)

Number of 5p ordinary shares held (not covered by exemptions)Percentage of total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) (truncated to 2 decimal places) (%)
170.00

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)NO
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)NO

Date of disclosure:24 April 2018
Contact name:Michael Hampson
Telephone number:020 7291 0505

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website atwww.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


