Cairo, Egypt, 24 April 2018

ABB committed to Egypt's energy and industrial future

ABB CEO Dr. Ulrich Spiesshofer, who was received in Cairo by H.E. Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, expressed ABB's support for the President's vision of Egypt.

Egyptian President H.E. Abdel Fattah al-Sisi today received ABB CEO Dr. Ulrich Spiesshofer in Cairo, and discussed his vision of Egypt as an energy hub for the Middle East and North Africa. Also present at the meeting were H.E. Dr. Mohamed Shaker El-Markabi, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy; H.E. Mr. Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden to Egypt; and Mr. Naji Jreijiri, ABB's Country Managing Director.

"I was honored to discuss the President's bold vision for economic and social development. Energy is a prerequisite for industrialization and ABB is proud to be a partner of Egypt in electrification and automation. We fully support Egypt's goal of becoming an energy hub and a center for export-oriented industrial production," said ABB CEO Dr. Ulrich Spiesshofer. "For ABB, Egypt is our hub for the Near East, North and Central Africa. We have been present here since 1926 and are proud to invest and provide job opportunities for Egyptians."

ABB is the partner of choice for stronger, smarter and greener power grids globally. ABB is also a partner of choice in industrial automation and robotics and motion. In Egypt, ABB employs 1,800 highly skilled employees in its five Egyptian factories; with its local partners, the total number of people employed by the ABB ecosystem is approximately 3,500. ABB has invested more than 200 million USD in expanding and upgrading its facilities in the last decade. About 20 percent of ABB's production in Egypt is currently exported; the target is to increase that figure to 25 percent.

ABB's recent landmark projects in Egypt include power stations serving the new Terminal 2 at Cairo airport; the control system for the new Cairo water treatment and filtration plant built by the Construction Authority for Potable Water and Wastewater; a control system for a 280 kV wind farm; and the electrification of important new national buildings like the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza.

