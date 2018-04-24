Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis shareholders appoint new Executive and Supervisory Board members and approve dividend

Amsterdam, 24 April 2018 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy for natural and built assets, confirms several appointments made during its Annual General Meeting earlier today.

Sarah Kuijlaars was appointed to the Executive Board of Arcadis for a period of four years. Mrs. Kuijlaars will commence her role of CFO of Arcadis with immediate effect. Her nomination was announced on 12 March 2018.

In addition, Michael Putnam was appointed to the Supervisory Board of Arcadis for a period of four years. His nomination was announced on 13 March 2018.

Shareholders also approved the company's dividend proposal of €0.47 per ordinary share, representing 40% of net income from operations in 2017.

All other resolutions that were brought up for vote were supported at the meeting.

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.2 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com (http://www.arcadis.com/)