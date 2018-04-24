The Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on April 17, 2018, approved an extraordinary dividend of NOK 5.00 per share. The ex-date is April 25, 2018. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Subsea 7 (SUBCN, SUBC).



