Jazz revenue: €1.1 million, up 5% at constant exchange rates

US Sales up 16% (32% at constant exchange rates)

Implanet (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0010458729, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans; OTCQX: IMPZY), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, is today announcing its first-quarter 2018 revenue.

in thousands of euros IFRS* Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Change Change

at constant

exchange rates Spine (Jazz) 1,050 1,066 -2% +5% Knee Arthroscopy 817 982 -17% -17% Total revenue 1,867 2,048 -9% -6%

*Unaudited data

Ludovic Lastennet, Implanet's Chief Executive Officer, commented:"Our first quarter revenue was affected by the contraction in the Knee business in export markets and by unfavorable fluctuations in the dollar-euro exchange rate. These trends were offset by strong growth in Jazz sales in the United States, especially in adult degenerative surgery.

The publication of the highly encouraging clinical results obtained with Jazz in the treatment of complex spine indications (PJK prevention) reinforces our decision to accelerate the Company's development in adult degenerative pathologies, a market estimated to be worth over $2 billion-4 to 5 times the size of the deformity market.

We will also set up our direct sales force in several European countries, replicating what we did in Germany last year, to strengthen our local surgeon support.

In the current environment, we are confident in our growth prospects for 2018 and beyond. We will continue to keep a tight grip on our costs and deliver operating performance improvement.

Overall, Implanet recorded first-quarter 2018 revenue of €1.9 million, down 9% (vs. €2.1 million in Q1 2017), down 6% at constant exchange rates. Jazz sales dipped 2% to €1.0 million (vs. €1.1 million in Q1 2017), but were up 5% at constant exchange rates. Revenue from the Knee business posted a 17% decline to €0.8 million, as a result of the arthroscopy export business.

Jazz sales in France edged down 5% to €0.4 million compared with the first quarter of 2017. Strong growth of 16% was recorded in the United States (32% at constant exchange rates), with 425 units sold (37% increase).

In sum, Implanet sold 2,018 Jazz units during the quarter, which was stable versus Q1 2017.

Implanet's Combined General Meeting will be held at 10:00am on May 18, 2018 at the Company's head office at Technopole Bordeaux Montesquieu, Allée François Magendie, 33650 Martillac. You are cordially invited to this event. For further information. Please send your contact details to the following email address: implanet@newcap.eu

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. IMPLANET employs 46 staff and recorded 2017 sales of €7.8 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com.

Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013.

IMPLANET is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the BEOCABSA, OCA, BSA and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

