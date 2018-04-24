Atos and Google Cloud form a global partnership to deliver secure hybrid Cloud, machine learning and collaboration solutions to the enterprise

Atos will work with Google Cloud to bring enterprises new secure business solutions encompassing hybrid Cloud, data analytics & machine learning and the digital workplace

Atos to create three R&D centers and Innovation Labs in Europe and North America to focus on Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

Google Cloud is now Atos' preferred public Cloud partner

Paris (France), 24 April 2018 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has entered into a global agreement with Google Cloud to address the digital transformation needs of enterprise customers. This agreement will see the creation of secure solutions in areas including hybrid Cloud, data analytics & machine learning and the digital workplace.

Going beyond the traditional IT landscape, today's data-centric digital transformation generates an ever-increasing need for data lakes, data management, analytics and cognitive technologies. Machine Learning (ML) is key to discovering and leveraging new business and marketing opportunities, but also demands secure solutions to protect data against cyber risks and ensure compliance.

Addressing this fast-growing demand, Atos is working with Google Cloud to provide businesses worldwide with secure cutting-edge solutions.

Secured Hybrid Cloud . Atos will develop and expand its Canopy Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud with Google Cloud Platform as Atos' preferred public Cloud platform, leveraging its scale, security, reliability and availability while ensuring data localization. In addition, Atos will also take advantage of specific technology, such as container orchestration with Google Kubernetes Engine, to drive hybrid Cloud adoption in global enterprise organizations. The expanded Atos solution will also complement Google Cloud's advanced and comprehensive set of security features with a multilayered defense approach delivering enhanced security to customers . The Atos platform will support clients in meeting access and control requirements that European and global regulations demand.



Data Analytics & Machine Learning . Atos will develop a machine learning practice that will leverage Google Cloud's ML APIs to create industry specific solutions across multiple verticals.



Digital Workplace. Atos will develop a G Suite practice to further enrich its market leading Digital Workplace offering for enterprise customers. As a Cloud-native intelligent productivity and collaboration suite, G Suite is completely interoperable with other collaboration tools, and will enable Atos to further transform and automate the digital workplace and enhance user experience and productivity.

Thanks to these solutions, Atos will offer enterprises a fast and frictionless way to use Google Cloud technologies alongside their existing assets and processes, while at the same time leveraging data to create new insights and value for their own customers.

Three R&D Centers and Innovation Labs in France, UK and the US to help customers solve business challenges and innovate

To accelerate product availability for customers, Atos will establish three ML/AI customer innovation labs and R&D centers in France, UK and the US. Atos will leverage training from machine learning experts in Google Cloud's Advanced Solutions Labs to bring the latest advancements in ML to their customers.

"I'm extremely pleased to announce today this first global partnership with Google Cloud, one of the world's leaders in Artificial Intelligence. Together, we will enable fast and smooth adoption of AI for enterprises," said Thierry Breton, Chairman and CEO of Atos. "By combining Atos integration capabilities and technology expertise with Google Cloud technology, we enable organizations to thrive in the most innovative and trusted environment, in compliance with global regulations. With this partnership, Atos becomes the "last mile" of the digital information chain."

"We are excited to collaborate with Atos to bring Google Cloud to more companies," said Diane Greene, CEO of Google Cloud. "Together with Atos we will allow companies to transform and improve their business by enabling access to the most advanced Cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge machine learning capabilities and intelligent collaboration tools."

Starting today, Google Cloud will be Atos' preferred public Cloud partner. The first phase of the global partnership will concentrate on working with Atos global customers. In parallel, Atos will open new innovation centers for future business transformation projects with its customers.

****

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of around € 12 billion. The European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, The Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

