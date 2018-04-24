TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 04/24/18 -- Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today that it has strengthened its parts support portfolio for Q Series aircraft by entering into a collaborative agreement with 3 Points Aviation. Under the agreement Bombardier provides engineering specifications to assist 3 Points Aviation gain Parts Manufacture Approvals (PMA) from aviation authorities. These approvals give Bombardier operators the choice to purchase OEM-produced parts or PMA parts manufactured by an authorised third party. This will improve the overall part availability for Bombardier's Q Series aircraft.

"Facilitating the availability of PMA parts through companies such as 3 Points Aviation provides our customers with more choices to support their operations," said Todd Young, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Services and Q400 Aircraft Program, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "This is another way in which Bombardier is identifying and developing new opportunities to provide greater value and support to our customers."

"3 Points is excited to be collaborating with Bombardier for the mutual support of Q Series aircraft operators and the availability of the resulting PMA parts is a game changer," said John Druken, CEO, 3 Points Aviation. "While Bombardier continues to offer its OEM parts it will also be able, through its key customer-interfacing role, to open doors to additional options for its customers in terms of PMA Q Series parts built by an authorised third party manufacturer. This collaboration between 3 Points and a progressive OEM like Bombardier is key to our continued success."

The agreement between Bombardier and 3 Points Aviation leverages strengths from both companies. Bombardier's focus on providing competitive advantages to its customers via the FlightAdvantage program is further enhanced by 3 Points Aviation's capabilities as a Transport Canada approved parts manufacturer and MRO supplier to support Bombardier's existing customer base.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD).

In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

Images of Q Series aircraft are posted at www.bombardier.com.

Follow @BBD_Aircraft on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

Bombardier, FlightAdvantage and Q Series are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Contacts:

Nathalie Siphengphet

Manager, Communications and Public Affairs

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft

+1(450) 476-5792

nathalie.siphengphet@aero.bombardier.com

www.bombardier.com



