Shareholders Foundation, Inc.: Lawsuit for Investors in shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2018 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NASDAQ: ALGT shares over alleged Securities Laws Violations by Allegiant Travel Company.

Investors who purchased shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: June 25, 2018. NASDAQ: ALGT investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On April 15, 2018, Allegiant Travel Company was featured on 60 Minutes to address aircraft safety and maintenance issues. 60 Minutes reported that Allegiant's planes are more likely than those of its competitors to have in-flight mechanical problems and described multiple safety incidents involving the Company's aircraft.

On April 24, 2018, a lawsuit was filed against Allegiant Travel Company over alleged violations of securities laws. The plaintiff claims that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Allegiant Travel Company lacked adequate systems to ensure its aircraft were being properly maintained, that consequently, Allegiant Travel Company was not operating responsibly and ethically, and providing safe working conditions for its employees, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Those who purchased Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

