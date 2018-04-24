(WebFG News) - Weaker energy quotes weighed on the wider commodities complex after French president Emmanuel Macron proposed negotiating a new deal with Tehran, in order to help contain its nuclear programme and in a bid to keep Washington on board. In a press conference during the second day of his state visit to Washington, Macron said he had discussed "a new deal" with Trump aimed at addressing Iran's expansion in the Middle East and its ballistic missile programme. Against that backdrop, as ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...