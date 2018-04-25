Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") is convening its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, May 25, 2018 at 2:00 pm (CEST) at the registered office of the Group: Korte Keppestraat 21, 9320 Aalst (Erembodegem), Belgium.

The convening notice, which includes the agenda of the meetings and proposals for resolutions and other relevant documents, including the 2017 Annual Review, are available on the Ontex Group website: www.ontexglobal.com.

Shareholders will only be admitted to the shareholders' meetings and will only be able to vote for the number of shares owned at the Record Date, and for which they have communicated their intention to participate in the Shareholders Meetings, irrespective of the number of shares owned on the date of the Shareholders' Meetings.

The Record Date has been determined as May 11, 2018 at midnight (CEST).

Shareholders who wish to participate at the shareholders' meetings should communicate their intention at the latest on Friday May 18, 2018.

Questions related to these meetings should be sent to shm@ontexglobal.com.

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 22 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX Europe 600.

To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006510/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Philip Ludwig

+32 53 333 730

investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

or

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Gaëlle Vilatte

+32 53 333 708

gaelle.vilatte@ontexglobal.com