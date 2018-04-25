Project near Liverpool, UK will be Orsted's first venture into large-scale energy storage

NEC Energy Solutions (NEC ES), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, is supplying Orsted UK with a 20 MW GSS Grid Storage Solution. Once completed and operational by the end of 2018, the system will be used to provide services to the UK's National Grid to help manage grid stability during changes between peak and low power demand.

"The future energy system will be completely transformed from what it is today, with a smarter, more flexible grid, balancing supply and demand with new technology and cleaner energy generation. We want to continue to be at the forefront of this exciting shift towards a decarbonised energy system," said Matthew Wright, Managing Director of Ørsted UK. "Acquiring the Carnegie Road plant is an important step forward as it's our first commercial-scale battery storage project. We're investing billions of pounds in the UK's energy infrastructure and this is another significant investment that puts the UK at the heart of the global energy transition."

"We could not be more thrilled to be working again with NEC Energy Solutions who have a strong presence in Massachusetts and are recognized as a global leader in battery storage technology and products," said Thomas Brostrøm, President of Ørsted North America. "NEC Energy Solutions will serve as a partner on our Bay State Wind project in Massachusetts and will now work with us in the UK, which is an exciting step as we develop our energy storage solutions in the US."

The Carnegie Road battery storage project was originally developed by Shaw Energi, which will support Ørsted in the execution of the project. The grid connection agreement and permits are already in place and construction is expected to start in May, with the project operational by the end of the year.

"Orsted is the global leader in offshore wind, and we are excited to be part of their first large-scale energy storage project in the UK," said Steve Fludder, CEO for NEC Energy Solutions. "This is a great example of a global partnership as we recently announced our intent to work with Ørsted, NA on the Bay State Wind project located in Massachusetts."

About Orsted

Ørsted has a vision of creating a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants and innovative waste-to-energy solutions and provides smart energy products to its customers. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 5,600 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2017, the company's revenue was DKK 59.5 billion (EUR 8.0 billion). For more information on Ørsted, visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

About NEC Energy Solutions

NEC Energy Solutions designs, manufactures, and integrates smart energy storage solutions for the electric grid, behind the meter, and critical power applications. Its scalable distributed energy storage and control systems provide greater grid stability and flexibility to the benefit of both providers and users of electricity. In telecom, datacenter, and other industrial applications, its high performance lithium-ion battery systems provide better value than traditional lead-acid batteries in tough, critical power applications. Learn more at www.neces.com.

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

©2018 NEC Corporation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425005455/en/

Contacts:

For all inquiries:

NEC Energy Solutions

Roger Lin, +1 508-497-7261

rlin@neces.com