DGAP-Media / 2018-04-25 / 10:02 *Press release* *PNE WIND AG: Successful placement of a EUR 50 million corporate bond * Cuxhaven, April 25, 2018 - PNE WIND AG has successful placed its corporate bond 2018/2023 and fixed the definitive volume at EUR 50 million. This corresponds to the target volume. The rate was fixed at 4.00 % p.a. and thus at the lower end of the range of 4.00% p.a. to 4.75% p.a. Markus Lesser, Chief Executive Officer of PNE WIND AG: "We are very pleased that this placement was completed so successfully and quickly. This shows that the financial market has great confidence in our enterprise. PNE WIND has a basis for the future development of the company in this way. At the same time, we were able to reduce interest charges to a quarter of the previous level. Our thanks go to the banks that accompanied the placement." The bearer bonds 2018/2023 were offered by way of a public offer in the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (including an exchange offer with an option to purchase to holders of the bond 2013/2018 running until June 1, 2018 (ISIN DE000A1R0741). In addition the bonds were offered to institutional investors in the context of a private placement. The new bonds 2018/2023 are expected to be included in the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on May 2, 2018. This issuance is accompanied by IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG and M.M. Warburg & CO (AG & Co.) KGaA. Christian Czaya, Syndicate & Sales of IKB Deutsche Kreditbank AG: "The attractive coupon, also in comparison with other bonds in this segment, reflects the very good operational development of PNE. This shows that the market for SME bonds (Mittelstandsanleihen) is available for solid issuers at attractive conditions." Martin Dörscher, head of the bond issue business at M.M. Warburg: "The 4% coupon is a reflection of the successful work of the management board in recent years. The transaction could be placed broadly to existing and new institutional investors as well as in the retail segment." *About the PNE WIND Group* PNE WIND Group, a company operating on an international level with two brands, PNE WIND and WKN, is one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Company has developed to become a "clean energy solutions provider." From initial site exploration and the approval procedure performance to financing and turn-key construction to operation and re-powering, the Company's services encompass all the phases for developing and operating wind farms: based on this strong position, we continue to develop. In addition to wind energy, in the future the Company's offer will include photovoltaic, electricity storage and power-to-gas technologies with a focus on hydrogen. *Contacts for enquiries* *PNE WIND AG* *PNE WIND AG* Rainer Heinsohn Christopher Rodler Head of Corporate Head of Investor Relations Communications Phone: +49(0) 4721 718 454 Tel: +49(0) 4721 718 453 Fax: +49(0) 4721 718 373 Fax: +49(0) 4721 718 373 Christopher.Rodler(at)pnewind.com Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pnewind.com End of Media Release Issuer: PNE WIND AG Key word(s): Energy 2018-04-25 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: PNE WIND AG Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4 27472 Cuxhaven Germany Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06 Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200 E-mail: info@pnewind.com Internet: http://www.pnewind.com ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A1R0741, , DE000A12UMG0, WKN: A0JBPG, A1R074, , A12UMG, Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 678799 2018-04-25

