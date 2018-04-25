(WebFG News) - FTSE 250 manufacturer Fenner, which is due to be bought by France's Michelin in a £1.2bn deal, posted a 96% jump in half-year underlying pre-tax profit on Wednesday as all of its businesses continued to perform well. In the half year to 28 February, underlying pre-tax profit rose to £32.4m from £16.5m in the same period a year ago, on revenue of £354.1m, up 15%. Underlying earnings per share rose to 8.3p from 5.3p and the company hiked its dividend to 2.1p a share from 1.4p. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...