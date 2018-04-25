Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that SoftBank Corp. ("SoftBank"), a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp. and a leading telecommunications operator in Japan, validated Sequans' Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT Platform for use on its nationwide network for Cat M1.

"SoftBank is a leader in bringing LTE for IoT to Japan and we are proud to have their stamp of validation on Monarch," said Danny Kedar, VP of Sequans IoT Business Unit. "Validated chips shorten development time and time to market for device-makers, and we expect to see many new devices coming to market based on Monarch---and a large ecosystem developing around it."

The validation of Monarch follows months of stringent testing of Monarch interoperating with SoftBank's network equipment. Validation on the SoftBank network proves Monarch's reliability and technological excellence as an LTE chip solution. Sequans' Monarch LTE platform is the industry's first and most highly optimized LTE-M/NB-IoT chip. Monarch integrates baseband, RF, power management and RAM in a single die. Its advanced features include ultra low power consumption in active and sleep/idle modes, and unique RF filtering technology that enables a true single, worldwide SKU with multi-band support for universal and flexible IoT implementation.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for broadband devices, including CPE, mobile and portable routers, and high-performance IoT devices; and StreamliteLTE, optimized for lower data rate and narrowband IoT devices, including wearables, trackers, and sensors. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans.

