Big Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc.: BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc. ("BIG") Enters Into Reseller Agreement with Risk and Credit Management Leader SHS VIVEON AG, for BIG's Cryptocurrency Transaction Risk-Scoring Service: BitRan...

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc. ("BIG" or "the Company") (CSE:BIGG) (WKN:A2JSKG) (OTC:BBKCF), a leading developer of Blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce it has entered into a reseller agreement with SHS VIVEON AG (SHWK:GR Xetra) for BIG's proprietary cryptocurrency risk-scoring service: BitRank Verified.

Under the agreement, SHS VIVEON will integrate the BitRank Verified service into its software-based customer management platform to help assess client risk and provide enhanced virtual currency transaction transparency and confidence. SHS VIVEON's software solutions that will be integrated with BIG's BitRank Verified service include DebiTEX (credit management), GUARDEAN RiskSuite (risk management) and proofitBOX (payment method control in e-commerce). BIG will receive fees for all virtual currency transactions processed through SHS VIVEON's platform that utilize BitRank Verified.

Founded in 1991, and headquartered in Munich, Germany, SHS VIVEON offers solutions for risk and credit management, including customer assessments to minimize default risks. With a staff of over 130, SHS VIVEON serves clients in the banking sector and other financial service providers, as well as trade and industry-based clients.

With BIG's proprietary technology integrated into SHS VIVEON's platform, BitRank Verified will:

deliver transparency regarding the source, legitimacy and risk of transactions

support SHS VIVEON's efforts to comply with AML (Anti-Money Laundering) standards

provide SHS VIVEON's users with confidence that transactions are not involved with or implicated in criminal activities

"This exciting reseller partnership is perfectly aligned with our long-term global vision and on-going international expansion efforts," said BIG's CEO, Lance Morginn. "With an established presence in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, SHS VIVEON will contribute to establishing BitRank Verified as the industry standard in ranking and verifying cryptocurrency transactions in the European market and across their projects spanning over 30 countries. We're looking forward to working with their team and providing all the necessary support to incorporate our service into their platform."

SHS VIVEON's CEO, Axel Kock, commented: "We greatly appreciate the opportunity for a long-term working relationship with BIG and their security services. Given the high dynamics of the cryptocurrency world, it makes sense for us to start taking advantage of BitRank Verified as soon as possible so that we can jointly achieve success in Europe. Our clients are motivated to avoid fraud and manage their risk around payment options, and BIG will enable us to better provide the level of assurance and insight they are demanding."

About BitRank Verified

BIG developed BitRank Verified to offer the financial world a simplified front-end results page, enabling consumer-facing bank tellers, exchanges, eCommerce sites and retailers to know whether a proposed transaction is safe to accept, questionable, or should be denied. BitRank Verified is custom tailored to provide the FinTech sector with a reliable tool for meeting regulatory requirements while mitigating exposure to risk of money laundering or other criminal activities. BIG's goals are to bring trust to this new era of money while creating a clearer path to mainstream acceptance and usage of cryptocurrencies by bridging the gap between users and global standards set by regulators.

About SHS VIVEON AG

SHS VIVEON AG offers software-based customer management solutions for risk and credit management as well as multi-channel CRM. The applications and consultancy services offered by SHS VIVEON allow companies to control the potential and risks of their clients in a professional and automated manner. This helps them establish lasting customer relationships and achieve a clear competitive advantage in the digital world. SHS VIVEON is listed on the Munich stock exchange in the m:access segment. Besides Munich, the company also has sites in Düsseldorf, Mühldorf, Stuttgart, Vienna (Austria) and Zug (Switzerland).

About BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc.

BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc. ("BIG"), has developed from the ground up a Blockchain agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUE, allowing RegTech, law enforcement & government agencies to trace, track and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified, offers a "risk score" for Bitcoin wallets allowing banks, exchanges and eCommerce sites to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

