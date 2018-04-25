sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, April 25

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI: LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Results of Annual General Meeting

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2017, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes
For
%		Votes
Against
%		Votes
Withheld
Resolution 155,105,60099.9714,2540.0316,587
Resolution 254,941,59299.77128,8490.2359,960
Resolution 355,108,56299.9810,7600.0214,239
Resolution 451,156,11592.823,954,9267.1825,098
Resolution 555,084,65599.9526,9450.0524,539
Resolution 655,084,66199.9528,0240.0523,454
Resolution 755,075,20499.9336,3960.0724,539
Resolution 855,052,24399.9057,4840.1026,714
Resolution 955,045,36599.8962,5610.1128,213
Resolution 1055,047,47599.9148,1620.0940,804
Resolution 1155,081,12199.9433,7010.0621,361
Resolution 1260,104,17099.82107,7000.1817,839
Resolution 1355,039,56099.8867,1750.1229,448
Resolution 1454,990,06999.80108,7750.2037,339
Resolution 1555,042,68099.8962,7780.1127,470



25 April 2018


