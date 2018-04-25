BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI: LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



Results of Annual General Meeting



BlackRock World Mining Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.



The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2017, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



www.hemscott.com/nsm.do



The results of the poll were as follows:



Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 55,105,600 99.97 14,254 0.03 16,587 Resolution 2 54,941,592 99.77 128,849 0.23 59,960 Resolution 3 55,108,562 99.98 10,760 0.02 14,239 Resolution 4 51,156,115 92.82 3,954,926 7.18 25,098 Resolution 5 55,084,655 99.95 26,945 0.05 24,539 Resolution 6 55,084,661 99.95 28,024 0.05 23,454 Resolution 7 55,075,204 99.93 36,396 0.07 24,539 Resolution 8 55,052,243 99.90 57,484 0.10 26,714 Resolution 9 55,045,365 99.89 62,561 0.11 28,213 Resolution 10 55,047,475 99.91 48,162 0.09 40,804 Resolution 11 55,081,121 99.94 33,701 0.06 21,361 Resolution 12 60,104,170 99.82 107,700 0.18 17,839 Resolution 13 55,039,560 99.88 67,175 0.12 29,448 Resolution 14 54,990,069 99.80 108,775 0.20 37,339 Resolution 15 55,042,680 99.89 62,778 0.11 27,470





25 April 2018