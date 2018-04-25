Vietnam Logistics and Warehousing Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.3% for the Next 5 Years till 2022: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
- The E-commerce logistics market in Vietnam was observed to be highly concentrated with the presence of major players such as GHN, VNPost and Viettel Post
- Competition within the logistics industry is ramping up due to tightened capacity along with increased consolidation within the supply chain arena, which has resulted in fewer partners for 3PLs and increased prices.
Vietnam is focusing on attracting investment in logistics infrastructure development, constructing regional and international logistics service centers, improving the efficiency of connection between Vietnam and other countries, thereby becoming a modern logistics hub in near future. By the year ending 2019, Vietnam's E-commerce association is setting goals to improve logistics infrastructure in association with the country's E-commerce industry. The association plans to develop transport systems with the aim of following E-commerce growth drivers including growing importance of last mile delivery.
Over the long term, the Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Industry and Trade is expected to invest and give support to improve operating and marketing efficiency, and expand sources of goods for the Cai-Mep Thai Vai port complex, situated in Vung Tau region, Vietnam. Various Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) signed between Vietnam and the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) in 2015 will lead to boost the country's trade relations in long term. Additionally, foreign investment is anticipated to grow strongly in Vietnam as many logistics enterprises in ASEAN countries are keen to invest and have a better understanding of the laws, customs and culture of Vietnam.
By service mix, the freight forwarding segment within Vietnam will continue to dominate the Vietnam logistics and warehousing market in the near future with a revenue share of over 87% by the year ending 2022.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Vietnam Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2022 - By Service Mix (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing, Cold Chain, Express Delivery, E-commerce Logistics, Third Party Logistics)" believe that along with the introduction of new web technologies and surging e-commerce operations, last mile logistics has gained popularity in Vietnam, especially amongst domestic shipping companies in the country. It has led several e-commerce companies to think, strategize and invest on their logistics operations in order to surpass their competition.
Growing awareness of E-commerce amongst the Vietnamese population will impact the consumer's way of interaction, price comparison, research on goods and handling transactions. The process changes the supply chain from a push (to the store) to a pull process (by the final consumer). The logistics service is the bottleneck for E-commerce companies.
