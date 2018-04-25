MorphoSys AG: MorphoSys to Host Q1 2018 Conference Call on May 3, 2018

PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2018 / MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR) (XETRA: MOR) (OTC PINK: MPSYY) will publish its first three months' 2018 results on May 2nd, 2018 at 10:00 p.m. CEST (4 p.m. EDT; 9 p.m. BST).

The Management team of MorphoSys AG will host a conference call and webcast on May 3rd, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. CEST to present MorphoSys's first quarter interim statement 2018 and provide an outlook for 2018.

Date of the conference call: Thursday, May 3, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. CEST (1:00 p.m. BST, 9:00 a.m. EDT)

Dial-in numbers (listen only):

Germany: +49 (0) 69 201 744 210

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 203 009 2470

USA: +1 (0) 877 423 0830

Participant PIN: 61629746#

Company participants in the call will be:

Dr. Simon Moroney, Chief Executive Officer

Jens Holstein, Chief Financial Officer

Participants are kindly requested to dial in up to 10 minutes before the call to ensure a secure line and a prompt start. If you need assistance during the conference call, please press * and 0 on the phone to get connected with an operator.

The presentation slides and webcast link will be available at the Company's website at http://www.morphosys.com/conference-calls

A slide-synchronized audio replay of the conference will also be available at the corporate website following the live event.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys is a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company devoted to the development of innovative and differentiated therapies for patients suffering from serious diseases. Based on its technological leadership in generating antibodies, MorphoSys, together with its partners, has developed and contributed to the development of more than 100 product candidates, of which 28 are currently in clinical development. This broad pipeline spans MorphoSys's two business segments: Proprietary Development, in which the Company invests in product candidates for its own account, and Partnered Discovery, in which product candidates are developed exclusively for our a variety of Pharma and Biotech partners. In 2017, Tremfya(R) (guselkumab), marketed by Janssen, became the first therapeutic antibody based on MorphoSys's proprietary technology to receive marketing approval for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. MorphoSys is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the U.S. Stock Exchange Nasdaq under the symbol MOR.

HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R) and LanthioPep(R) are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group. Tremfya(R) is a trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated, MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.

