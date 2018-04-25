MorphoSys AG: Updated Corporate Calendar 2018

PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY PLANEGG and MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2018 / Please note MorphoSys's updated financial reporting dates for the remainder of 2018. After the successful listing at Nasdaq, the reporting dates have been updated as follows, in order to make the information available to all shareholders and stakeholders of MorphoSys in the best possible way:

Publication of Interim Statement / Report Conference Call Publication of First Quarter Interim Statement 2018 May 2, 2018 // 10 p.m. CEST

(4 p.m. EDT; 9 p.m. BST) May 3, 2018 // 2 p.m. CEST

(8 a.m. EDT; 1 p.m. BST) Publication of Half-Year Report 2018 Aug. 1, 2018 // 10 p.m. CEST

(4 p.m. EDT; 9 p.m. BST) Aug. 2, 2018 // 2 p.m. CEST

(8 a.m. EDT; 1 p.m. BST) Publication of Third Quarter Interim Statement 2018 Nov. 5, 2018 // 10 p.m. CET

(4 p.m. EST; 9 p.m. GMT) Nov. 6, 2018 // 2 p.m. CET

(8 a.m. EST; 1 p.m. GMT)





The date for the Annual General Meeting in Munich has not changed; it will take place on

May 17, 2018 and start at 10 a.m. CEST (4 a.m. EDT; 9 a.m. BST).

For a direct import of the dates to your calendar, please visit our corporate website: https://www.morphosys.com/media-and-investors/morphosys-eventscompany-calendar

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys is a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company devoted to the development of innovative and differentiated therapies for patients suffering from serious diseases. Based on its technological leadership in generating antibodies, MorphoSys, together with its partners, has developed and contributed to the development of more than 100 product candidates, of which 28 are currently in clinical development. This broad pipeline spans MorphoSys's two business segments: Proprietary Development, in which the Company invests in product candidates for its own account, and Partnered Discovery, in which product candidates are developed exclusively for our a variety of Pharma and Biotech partners. In 2017, Tremfya(R) (guselkumab), marketed by Janssen, became the first therapeutic antibody based on MorphoSys's proprietary technology to receive marketing approval for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. MorphoSys is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the U.S. Stock Exchange Nasdaq under the symbol MOR.

HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R) and LanthioPep(R) are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group. Tremfya(R) is a trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated, MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.

For more information, please contact:

MorphoSys AG

Alexandra Goller

Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR

Jochen Orlowski

Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR

Dr. Claudia Gutjahr-Löser

Investor Relations Officer

Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404

investors@morphosys.com

SOURCE: MorphoSys AG