(WebFG News) - Shopping mall owner Intu Properties has bowed to the inevitable and admitted that it believes there is now "no realistic prospect" that its takeover will be approved by shareholders of larger suitor Hammerson, bringing the offer period to an end. Last week Hammerson's board had a change of heart and withdrew its recommendation that its shareholders vote in favour of its previous £3.4bn offer for Intu, blaming problems in the UK retail market and opposition among some ...

