Mittwoch, 25.04.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

25.04.2018 | 16:22
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Rule 2.9 Announcement

London, April 25

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

25 April 2018

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup")

Rule 2.9 Announcement

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, FirstGroup confirms that as at the date of this announcement, it has 1,211,010,700 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in issue and admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. FirstGroup holds 157,229 of its ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup is currently 1,210,853,471. The International Securities Identification Number for FirstGroup's ordinary shares is GB0003452173.

Enquiries:

FirstGroup plc
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Deputy Company Secretary Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3353

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93


© 2018 PR Newswire