Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today that it recently signed a seven-year Smart Parts agreement with Wideroes Flyveselskap AS (Wideroe) to provide component management for the airline's fleet of Q400 aircraft.

"We are pleased to further deepen our relationship with Bombardier by joining the Smart Parts program to support our fleet of Q400 aircraft with a total component support solution," said Morten Skoglund, Accountable Manager and COO, Wideroe. "We have trusted Bombardier for decades with maintenance, spares and fleet requirements and they have delivered the level of expertise, service and quality that fits well with the delivery expectations of Wideroe and our customers."

"As a long-time operator of Bombardier products for more than 60 years, we are delighted to welcome Wideroe to our Smart Parts program," said Todd Young, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Services and Q400 Program, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "Our Smart Parts program furnishes our operators with cost predictability and superior parts availability, and is exceedingly adaptable to meet our customers' varied business models. We look forward to continuing our long-term relationship with Wideroe in supporting the airline's Q400 aircraft operation."

The Smart Parts program provides comprehensive component maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, access to a strategically located exchange pool, and an on-site inventory based at the airline's hub in Sandefjord.

About Smart Parts

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft launched the Smart Parts program to provide Component Management Solutions in support of the Q400 aircraft fleet. Including aircraft that are already in service, as well as those on firm order, the program now covers more than 170 aircraft enrolled by Q400 and C Series aircraft customers.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

