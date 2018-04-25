Mytyres.co.uk and Continental are giving away 15 spots on a trip to the final stage of the Tour de France in Paris.

Buy at least 2 Continental tyres via the online shop before 6th May 2018 and you will be entered in the prize draw.

Steeped in tradition, the world's most famous cycling race is soon to kick off for the 105th time. Customers of Mytyres.co.uk now have the unique opportunity to travel to Paris and watch as the teams cross the finishing line in one of the world's most popular sporting events. In cooperation with premium manufacturer Continental, the online shop is giving away 15 places on a trip to the final stage of the Tour de France on the Champs-Élysées on 29th July 2018. Travel, accommodation, and transport is included for all participants. Participation is very easy. Simply buy at least 2 Continental summer tyres via Mytyres.co.uk before 6th May 2018, complete the registration form on the order confirmation page, and cross your fingers! The Continental tyre range available to customers on Mytyres.co.uk includes all current summer models.

Experience the Tour de France live with Mytyres.co.uk and Continental (Photo: Business Wire)

The campaign takes place in 15 European countries. One winner will be selected from each country. From 28th to 30th July 2018, the mixed international group will travel to the dream city of Paris and experience the spectacular atmosphere on the Champs-Élysées at the Tour de France finale live together with millions of cycling fans. The cycling race is one of the toughest and most important in the world. It has taken place every year since 1903. For three weeks, the best cyclists in the world criss-cross France and neighbouring European countries in a variety of sprint and mountain stages. This latest giveaway is just one of many exciting competitions Continental has run in conjunction with Mytyres.co.uk. Among other destinations, past winners from several countries have travelled to Iceland and Namibia, as well as to the finale of the European Football Championship.

For more information about the competition, go to https://www.mytyres.co.uk/Conti_Tour_de_France_2018.html

About Mytyres.co.uk

There are over 100 tyre brands and more than 25,000 models of tyres to be found at Mytyres.co.uk also including the latest best-rated tyres from official comparison tests. The product portfolio not only includes tyres for cars, motorbikes, lorries, commercial vehicles and buses, but also wheel-tyre sets, rims and car replacement parts and accessories. Particularly practical: new tyres can be delivered quickly and free of charge* to any address provided. When purchasing tyres, buyers can also choose from more than 2,000 professional car workshop partners across the UK and have the tyres sent to them directly for professional fitting. Many of our partner workshops offer also additional services, such as tyre storage.

*2 tyres and more

Buy tyres online:

www.mytyres.co.uk, www.reifendirekt.de, www.reifendirekt.at, www.reifendirekt.ch, www.123pneus.ch, www.autobandenmarkt.nl, www.123pneus.fr, www.gommadiretto.it, www.neumaticos-online.es and in many other Delticom online shops

Tyre tests: www.tyretest.com

All about tyres from A to Z: www.tyres.net

Information about the company: www.delti.com

