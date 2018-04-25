Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2018) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) today released its unaudited financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2018.

Highlights for the quarter

Record earnings of $7.9 million for the quarter, up 10.7% from prior year

R evenues of $ 13.4 million, up 11.8 % from prior year

$0. 2 4 basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter

Portfolio of $ 656 million, up 3.7 % from December 31, 201 7

High quality mortgage portfolio 81.6 % of portfolio in first mortgages 8 6. 2 % of portfolio is less than 75% loan to value

average loan-to-value is 61.0%

"We had a strong first quarter of 2018. Our mortgage portfolio grew to over $655 million, and more importantly we continued to lend defensively by lowering Atrium's average loan to value to 61.0 %. Our weighted average interest rate increased for the second consecutive quarter, climbing to 8.50%, up from 8.44% at December 31, 2017. On March 28, 2018 we closed a successful public offering of 2,400,000 common shares at $12.50 per share for gross proceeds of $30 million. Subsequent to quarter end, the underwriters fully exercised their over-allotment option of 360,000 common shares at $12.50 per share for additional gross proceeds of $4.5 million." said Rob Goodall, CEO of Atrium.

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results. To participate or listen to the conference call live, please call 1 (888) 241-0551 or (647) 427-3415. For a replay of the conference call (available until May 9, 2018) please call 1 (855) 859-2056, Conference ID 4799748.

Results of operations

Atrium's assets grew to $649.0 million and revenues grew for the quarter to $13.4 million, an increase of 11.8% from the prior year.

Net earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2018 were a record $7.9 million, an increase of 10.7% from the prior year. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.24, for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared with $0.25 basic and $0.24 diluted earnings per common share, respectively, for the comparable quarter in the prior year.

The company had $647.8 million of mortgages receivable as at March 31, 2018, an increase of 3.4% from the December 31, 2017. During the quarter, $70.8 million of mortgages were advanced, and $48.9 million of mortgages were repaid.

The weighted average interest rate on the mortgage portfolio increased to 8.50% at March 31, 2018, compared with 8.44% at December 31, 2017 and 8.46% at March 31, 2017.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, 000s, except per share amounts)

Three months ended March 31 2018 2017 Revenue $ 13,374 $ 11,966 Mortgage servicing and management fees (1,454) (1,292) Other expenses (252) (285) Provision for mortgage losses (300) (303) Income before financing costs 11,368 10,086 Financing costs (3,441) (2,928) Earnings and total comprehensive income $ 7,927 $ 7,158 Basic earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.25 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.24 Dividends declared $ 7,677 $ 6,404 Mortgages receivable, end of period $ 647,849 $ 564,031 Total assets, end of period $ 649,020 $ 565,365 Shareholders' equity, end of period $ 377,084 $ 313,348

Analysis of mortgage portfolio

(dollars in 000s)

March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Outstanding % of Outstanding % of Mortgage category Number amount Portfolio Number amount Portfolio Low-rise residential 38 $ 250,335 38.3% 36 $ 234,343 37.1% House and apartment 114 100,953 15.4% 120 86,287 13.6% Construction 8 69,788 10.6% 8 64,828 10.3% Mid-rise residential 3 37,000 5.6% 4 31,471 5.0% High-rise residential 5 20,501 3.1% 7 44,949 7.1% Condominium corporation 14 2,800 0.4% 14 2,887 0.4% Residential portfolio 182 481,377 73.4% 189 464,765 73.5% Commercial 26 174,196 26.6% 27 167,622 26.5% Mortgage portfolio 208 655,573 100.0% 216 632,387 100.0%

March 31, 2018 Weighted Weighted Number of Outstanding Percentage average average Location of underlying property mortgages amount outstanding loan to value interest rate (outstanding amounts in 000s) Greater Toronto Area 156 $ 406,972 62.1% 62.2% 8.60% Non-GTA Ontario 30 21,450 3.3% 66.6% 8.59% Saskatchewan 2 18,166 2.8% 100.0% 7.99% Alberta 4 17,243 2.6% 53.6% 8.92% British Columbia 16 191,742 29.2% 54.9% 8.30% 208 $ 655,573 100.0% 61.0% 8.50%

December 31, 2017 Weighted Weighted Number of Outstanding Percentage average average Location of underlying property mortgages amount outstanding loan to value interest rate (outstanding amounts in 000s) Greater Toronto Area 159 $ 397,293 62.8% 62.5% 8.51% Non-GTA Ontario 35 26,383 4.2% 65.9% 8.54% Saskatchewan 2 17,107 2.7% 100.0% 8.06% Alberta 5 22,518 3.6% 59.4% 8.87% British Columbia 15 169,086 26.7% 54.7% 8.24% 216 $ 632,387 100.0% 61.5% 8.44%

For further information on the financial results, and further analysis of the company's mortgage portfolio, please refer to Atrium's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and its management's discussion and analysis for the three month period ended March 31, 2018, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the company's website at www.atriummic.com.

Conference call

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters. Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information about Atrium, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or investor information on Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

