High-growth Tech Firm Metamako Buys xCelor's Hardware Business

Metamako, provider of the world's leading low-latency, FPGA-enabled network solutions, announced today the acquisition of xCelor's network device business. In a clear strategic move Metamako is making its first acquisition, strengthening its position as the premier network technology platform for companies developing and deploying high-performance applications. xCelor will now concentrate on its applications business, providing its apps on the Metamako hardware. This is further testament to Metamako becoming the solution of choice for running cutting-edge network/FPGA applications.

Significantly, the acquisition is a reflection of the phenomenal success the multi award-winning Metamako has experienced since its launch in 2013.

Kevin Covington, CEO of Metamako, comments: "Since the company's launch we set out to be the global leader and reset the bar for advanced Layer 1 and FPGA-based switching technology. The deal with xCelor marks an important evolutionary inflection point on Metamako's timeline and continues our journey to become the key provider of high-performance network technology. We are delighted to welcome xCelor's clients to our growing and loyal customer base and look forward to working with xCelor as a strategic partner."

He continues: "We started 2018 by announcing Deutsche Börse as a flagship client, with every one of their trades now being monitored by Metamako equipment. With the announcement of our first acquisition, the year has certainly got off to an exciting start."

Dr Dave Snowdon, founder and CTO of Metamako, adds: "Right from the outset our DNA has driven us to build a fundamentally better way to architect network devices, and this is the foundation of our unique technology. We are literally transforming the way networks are put together. Our devices and applications are not just faster, but also smarter network solutions, leveraging FPGA technology. Ultra-low latency is just one of the many abilities of this new paradigm. We've created the premier network platform on which clients and partners can run their unique network applications."

xCelor, incorporated in 2012 and based in Chicago, provides low-latency trading solutions which optimise trading performance. The company will continue to operate under the xCelor brand and focus on its cutting-edge applications business, offering feed handling and bandwidth management solutions.

Rob Walker, CTO of xCelor comments: "The deal is a true win-win for both of our firms, and the industry as a whole. Whilst Metamako strengthens its hardware business, xCelor can now completely focus on developing cutting-edge network applications, something we were wanting to do for a few months. We are very much looking forward to building a strong partnership with Metamako in this space and leveraging their advanced platform to run our intelligent trading applications in the future." He continues: "Our hardware customers will be in safe hands with Metamako which can provide them with many new products and areas of expertise."

The deal comes only weeks after Metamako's growth has seen it open a Chicago office, to support the acquisition and expand its presence and support offering in North America. It has made several strategic new hires to allow it to extend into new verticals, notably the telecommunications, data centre and security spaces.

At the end of 2017, Deloitte ranked Metamako as one of the Top 10 hyper-growth technology companies in Australia, with growth of 800% over the past 3 years.

About xCelor

xCelor provides low-latency trading solutions that optimize trading performance, while reducing costs. The company's offerings include market-proven bandwidth optimization and market feed management solutions. Deployed in some of the world's leading exchanges, xCelor's technology takes a unique approach in addressing complex trading problems in today's fast-paced markets.

For more information, visit: http://www.xcelor.com .

About Metamako

Metamako is a leading provider of high-performance, low-latency network devices. Its network platform of switching hardware, FPGA-enabled devices and network applications is built for high-speed, superior performance and programmability to provide clients with the ability to simplify their network stack and support computing at the edge. Its super-fast devices with latency of just 4 nanoseconds have been independently tested by the STAC Benchmark Council.

Metamako's solutions have built-in intelligence and are rich in features, using state-of-the-art technology to keep latency to an absolute minimum.

Metamako, founded in 2013, is based in Sydney, Australia, with offices in New York, London and Tokyo. For more information visit http://www.metamako.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

