sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,00 Euro		+0,20
+0,84 %
WKN: A0XYG7 ISIN: DE000A0XYG76 Ticker-Symbol: DR0 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,25
25,00
08:41
24,45
24,60
08:22
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG
DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG24,00+0,84 %