Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Salt Creek verkauft Flächen in North Dakota DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Schlagwort(e): Verkauf Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Salt Creek verkauft Flächen in North Dakota 26.04.2018 / 07:03 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich. Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Salt Creek verkauft Flächen in North Dakota Mannheim/Denver. Salt Creek Oil & Gas hat einen Verkaufsvertrag für den Großteil seiner Flächen im Williston Basin, North Dakota, mit Northern Oil and Gas (Northern) unterzeichnet. Der Verkaufspreis beläuft sich auf ca. 59,6 Mio. USD. Er setzt sich aus 40 Mio. USD in bar, 6 Millionen Aktien von Northern und ungefähr 7,6 Mio. USD Rückerstattung von Investitionen zusammen. Die Transaktion steht unter den üblichen Vorbehalten der Prüfung des Käufers sowie Kaufpreisanpassungsregeln. Beide Parteien erwarten, dass der Verkauf innerhalb von 40 Tagen abgeschlossen werden kann. Salt Creek unterliegt bezüglich der Aktien einer 6-monatigen Haltefrist. Sollte die Aktie von Northern im Laufe der 6 Monate nicht für einen Zeitraum von fünf Tagen über 2 USD pro Aktie schließen, hat Salt Creek Anspruch auf Zahlung der Differenz zwischen dem Aktienkurs am Ende der 6-Monatsfrist und 2 USD. Salt Creek hatte die Flächen im Williston-Basin in North Dakota im Dezember 2016 für 38,1 Mio. USD erworben. Mit dem Verkauf realisiert Salt Creek voraussichtlich einen Gewinn vor Steuern von rund 12 Mio. USD. Zusätzlich erzielte Salt Creek im vergangenen Jahr einen Gewinn vor Steuern von 3,3 Mio. USD. Ein kleiner Teil der Flächen, die Salt Creek hält, ist außerdem nicht Teil der Transaktion. Diese Flächen stellen einen Reservenwert von rund 0,9 Mio. USD dar. Sie verbleiben bei Salt Creek. Thomas Gutschlag, CEO der Deutsche Rohstoff, kommentierte: "Mit dem heutigen Verkauf konnten wir das Projekt nach nur 17 Monaten Haltedauer sehr profitabel verkaufen. Das ist ein sehr gutes Ergebnis der Arbeit von Tim Sulser und seinem Team. Wir wollen die frei werdenden Mittel in neue Projekte im lukrativen US- Öl- und Gassektor investieren. Außerdem gehen wir davon aus, dass wir von den Aktien von Northern profitieren werden. Das Williston Basin erweist sich als fundamental sehr stark mit stetig besseren operativen Ergebnissen." Mannheim, 26. April 2018 Die Deutsche Rohstoff identifiziert, entwickelt und veräußert attraktive Rohstoffvorkommen in Nordamerika, Australien und Europa. Der Schwerpunkt liegt in der Erschließung von Öl- und Gaslagerstätten in den USA. Metalle wie Gold, Kupfer, Seltene Erden, Wolfram und Zinn runden das Portfolio ab. Weitere Informationen unter www.rohstoff.de Kontakt Deutsche Rohstoff AG Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, CEO Tel. +49 621 490 817 0 info@rohstoff.de Informationen und Erläuterungen des Emittenten zu dieser Mitteilung: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Salt Creek sells North Dakota acreage Mannheim/Denver. Salt Creek Oil & Gas ('Salt Creek') signed a definitive purchase and sale agreement with Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. ('Northern') to divest most of its Williston Basin, North Dakota assets. Total consideration consists of USD 40.0 million in cash, 6 million shares of common stock and about USD 7.6 million of pre-effective date capital, totaling approximately USD 59.6 million. The transaction is subject to typical due diligence provisions by the buyer and customary purchase price adjustments. Both parties expect closing of the transaction over the next 40 days. The agreement requires Salt Creek to hold the stock consideration for six-months and contains a mechanism for a cash settlement between USD 2 per share and the 6-month closing price should Northern's stock not close above USD 2 per share for a short period of time during the 6-month lock up. Salt Creek acquired the acreage in the Williston Basin in North Dakota in December 2016 for USD 38.1 million. With the sale, Salt Creek likely realizes a profit before tax of approximately USD 12.0 million. In addition, Salt Creek achieved a pre-tax profit of USD 3.3 million last year. Also, a small portion of the acreage is not part of the transaction. This acreage represents a reserve value of approximately USD 0.9 million and will be continued to be held by Salt Creek. Thomas Gutschlag, CEO of Deutsche Rohstoff, commented: 'With today's transaction we were able to profitably monetize the project after a just 17 months holding period. This is a very good result of the work of Tim Sulser and his team. We want to invest the cash in new projects in the profitable US oil and gas sector. Further, we are excited about owning Northern's stock - the Williston Basin fundamentals are very strong and operating results continue to improve.' Mannheim, 26 April 2018 Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and divests attractive resource projects in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas opportunities within the United States. Metals, such as gold, copper, rare earth elements, tungsten and tin complete our portfolio. For more information please visit www.rohstoff.de. Contact: Deutsche Rohstoff AG Thomas Gutschlag Tel. +49 621 490 817 0 info@rohstoff.de 26.04.2018 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Deutsche Rohstoff AG Q7, 24 68161 Mannheim Deutschland Telefon: 0621 490 817 0 Fax: 0621 490 817 22 E-Mail: gutschlag@rohstoff.de Internet: www.rohstoff.de ISIN: DE000A0XYG76, DE000A1R07G4, WKN: A0XYG7, A1R07G Indizes: Scale 30 Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

