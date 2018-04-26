Castellum Granted Moody's Investment Grade Rating: Baa3, Positive Outlook

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum has obtained an Investment Grade rating - Baa3, with positive outlook - from Moody's. The rating is an important tool in the company's objective to achieve even better financing prospects.

Castellum has been active in the Swedish debt capital market for several years, and currently has an outstanding volume of SEK 14.2 billion under an unsecured MTN-program (Medium Term Notes), with a program size of SEK 18 billion. Furthermore, Castellum has a commercial paper programme of SEK 10 billion, which currently is fully utilized.

"Castellum is a major player in the Swedish debt capital market. The rating provides us with an important tool in our objective to achieve a broader investor base - including international capital markets - as well as enhanced financing conditions and the possibility of accessing longer debt maturities. The latter is especially important, when managing financial risk", says Castellum CFO, Ulrika Danielsson.

This information is information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 07:15 am CET on April 26, 2018.

For additional information, please contact:

Ulrika Danielsson,

CFO,

Castellum AB

phone +46-706-47-12-61

Ingalill Östman,

Director of Corporate Communications

Castellum AB

phone +46-703-54-41-27

www.castellum.com

Castellum is one of the major listed real estate companies in Sweden. The fair value of the real estate portfolio amounts to approx. SEK 82 billion and comprises commercial properties for office, retail, warehouse and logistics with a total lettable area of approx. 4.4 million sq. m.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities from Copenhagen in the south to Sundsvall in the north.

In 2017, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

