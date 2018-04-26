Wacker Chemie AG has said it is gradually ramping up production at its beleaguered U.S. polysilicon production site, with product expected to be again available in Q2. The shutdown has affected its Q1 earnings, with sales down 18% compared to a year ago.The German chemical giant has said the cause of the explosion in 2017 at its Charleston factory in Tennessee has been "clarified" and that repair work has reached a stage where production can once again begin. It expects polysilicon to be ready for sale this Q2. The news was reported on the back of the Munich-based company's Q1 2018 financial ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...