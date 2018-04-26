Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan(s) issued by Nordea Hypotek AB with effect from 2018-04-27. Last day of trading is set to 2022-09-15. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Mortgage Bonds.



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 70 50



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=676154