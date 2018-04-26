(WebFG News) - Shire, which is in talks to be bought by Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical, said it made a good start to 2018 as sales rose in the first quarter. The biotechnology company said product sales in the three months to the end of March increased 7% to $3.6bn (£2.6bn). The increase was driven a 10% increase to $2.7bn in sales of treatments for rare diseases in fields such as immunology and haematology. Neuroscience sales fell 2% to $918m. The Dublin-based FTSE 100 company said it also had ...

