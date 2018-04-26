The French energy giant and the German storage specialist will begin offering a combined solar-plus-storage solution for self-consumption on the residential French market.France-based energy and gas provider, Engie and Germany's storage system manufacturer, Sonnen have launched a new complete package for the self-consumption of solar power for French residential customers. The package will rely on Sonnen's MyPower battery solution. "The French storage market is at the very beginning and therefore offers enormous potential. This shows that more and more people around the world want to shape their ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...