28,98 Euro		-0,12
-0,41 %
WKN: A0D94M ISIN: GB00B03MLX29 Ticker-Symbol: R6C 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,93
28,998
18:58
28,975
28,995
18:58
PR Newswire

London, April 26

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R, Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") confirms that Gerrit Zalm, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed a Director of Moody's Corporation with effect from April 24, 2018.

April 26, 2018

Mark Edwards
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State


