Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank has published its 2017 Annual Report 26-Apr-2018 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. April 26, 2018, Moscow - Sberbank of Russia has published its 2017 Annual Report prepared in accordance with the requirements of the United Kingdom Listing Authority (UKLA). The document can be viewed at or downloaded from Sberbank Group's website: http://www.sberbank.com/investor-relations/financial-results-and-presentations /annual-reports [1] A copy of the document has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://quicktake.morningstar.com/StockNet/SECDocuments.aspx?Symbol=SBRCY&Count ry=usa [2]. Attachment Document title: Sberbank 2017 Annual Report Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=HSUDWUCIMB [3] ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 5471 EQS News ID: 679815 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=47ef7c5a84ad180d71b8f14cc8871a8f&application_id=679815&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f4625971d2a0dbc7786ee6c9bbcda8bb&application_id=679815&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=156305e6505221aa6264eeec560e14da&application_id=679815&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2018 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)