The "Europe Over the Counter Drugs Market Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe over-the-counter (OTC) drugs market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 6.92% during the forecast period, reaching a total market size of US$39.56 billion in 2023 from US$26.486 billion in 2017.

Rising pharmaceutical (OTC drug) spending in European countries as an affordable treatment option is escalating the demand for OTC drugs in the region. This is supported by rising healthcare expenditure in European countries such as Germany and France where high awareness about self-care among people is increasing the use of low-priced OTC drugs for minor ailments, thus positively impacting the growth of OTC drug market in the region.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Major industry players profiled are Noveratis AG, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer AG, Johnson Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline plc, PGT Healthcare, and Mylan N.V.

Segmentation By Product Category:

Cough, Cold and Flu Products

Analgesics

Dermatology Products

Gastrointestinal Products

Vitamins, mineral and supplements (VMS)

Weight Loss/Dietary Products

Ophthalmic Products

Sleep Aids

Others

By Administration

Oral

Topical

Parenteral

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Europe OTC Drugs Market By Product Category

6. Europe OTC Drugs Market By Administration

7. Europe OTC Drugs Market By Geography

8. Competitive Intelligence

9. Company Profiles

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bayer AG

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline plc

PGT Healthcare

Mylan N.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xvd647/european_over_the?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426006762/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs