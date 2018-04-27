EQT Infrastructure to Sell IslaLink to Fiera Infrastructure

STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

EQT Infrastructure to sell IslaLink, the Spanish independent and neutral fiber infrastructure provider, to Fiera Infrastructure

IslaLink provides indispensable telecom infrastructure in and around the Balearic Islands, operating the only route-redundant fiber infrastructure connecting Mallorca and Ibiza with the Spanish mainland

IslaLink also owns and operates terrestrial fiber ring in Mallorca providing local operators with neutral and independent fiber infrastructure services

During EQT Infrastructure's ownership, IslaLink has been transformed to a focused and scalable telecom infrastructure platform with multiple growth avenues

The EQT Infrastructure II Fund ("EQT Infrastructure") has entered into a definitive agreement to sell IslaLink S.L.U. ("IslaLink or "the Company") to Fiera Infrastructure ("Fiera"), a Canadian infrastructure investor. Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, IslaLink is an independent and neutral fiber infrastructure provider. The Company owns and operates the route-redundant Balalink submarine fiber-optic system connecting the Mediterranean islands of Mallorca and Ibiza with mainland Spain, as well as a terrestrial fiber ring in Mallorca, providing local operators with neutral and independent fiber infrastructure services.

EQT Infrastructure acquired IslaLink in November 2014, and during its ownership period the Company has grown its business activities in the Balearic Islands, increased its customer base, improved efficiency within the organization and de-risked the business. Building on its long-lasting partnership-like relationships with blue-chip customers, IslaLink has further strengthened a market leading position in its core Balearic Islands region.

Moreover, EQT Infrastructure has supported IslaLink's transformation from a founder-led business into a lean and agile organization under the leadership of CEO Esther Garcés, and her experienced management team.

Daniel Pérez, Partner at EQT Partners and Investment Advisor to EQT Infrastructure, comments: "We are proud of having been part of IslaLink's journey over the past four years. Today, the Company focuses on delivering mission critical fiber infrastructure services to telecom operators and other customers on the Balearic Islands. IslaLink has successfully been repositioned under the leadership of Esther Garcés and her team, into a scalable telecom infrastructure platform with multiple development avenues and an exciting growth outlook".

Esther Garcés, CEO of IslaLink adds: "With the support of EQT, the longstanding relationship with our customers and our dedicated colleagues, we have continued to strengthen IslaLink's leading position on the Balearic Islands. Together with Fiera, we will now continue to deliver on our mission which is to develop and provide indispensable telecom infrastructure in underserved markets".

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary antitrust approval.

Greenhill acted as financial adviser and Allen & Overy as legal adviser to EQT Infrastructure.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction value nor any financial details.

Contacts

Daniel Pérez, Partner at EQT Partners and Investment Advisor to EQT Infrastructure, +46 8 506 554 72

EQT Press office, +46 8 506 55 334

About EQT

EQT is a leading investment firm with approximately EUR 49 billion in raised capital across 26 funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the US with total sales of more than EUR 19 billion and approximately 110,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtpartners.com

About IslaLink

Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, IslaLink is an independent and neutral fiber infrastructure provider, specialized in submarine fiber-optic cables and related activities. IslaLink provides fiber infrastructure in and around the Balearic Islands, operating the only route-redundant fiber infrastructure connecting Mallorca and Ibiza with the Spanish mainland, as well as a terrestrial fiber ring in Mallorca, providing local operators with neutral and independent fiber infrastructure services.

More info: www.islalink.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/eqt-ab/r/eqt-infrastructure-to-sell-islalink-to-fiera-infrastructure,c2507570

The following files are available for download: