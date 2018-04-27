Melrose announced on Friday that it has now acquired, unconditionally contracted to acquire, or received valid acceptances, of its offer for GKN in respect of more than 90% of the value of the GKN shares to which the offer related, and more than 90% of the voting rights carried by such shares. The FTSE 100 firm said that as a result, it would now begin the implementation of the compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining GKN shares which it did not already own or has not already ...

