Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-04-27 12:53 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to resume trading in Panevežio statybos trestas AB shares (PTR1L, ISIN code LT0000101446) on 27-04-2018 from 14.10 with an open call auction.
The essential information was announced after the general meeting of shareholders.
Order management will be possible at 14:00 EET, and Continuous trading will start at 14:10 EET.
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
