Specialist distributor Connect Group saw pre-tax profits drop 30% across the first half of its trading year, as the firm was dragged down by a combination of cost and margin pressures in a "period of challenging trading". Pre-tax profits for the six months leading to 28 February dropped to £15.1m as revenues retreated 3.4% to £766.5m. A "challenging period" for Tuffnells on revenue and costs, with profit further impacted by operational inefficiencies, offset much of the good news reported over ...

