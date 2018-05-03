Medibio Limited: Medibio Receives CE Certification

SYDNEY, Australia and MINNEAPOLIS, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medibio Limited (MEB or the Company) (ASX:MEB) (OTCQB:MDBIF), a mental health technology company, is pleased to confirm it has received CE (Conformité Européenne) Marking certification for its first release technology product and platform.

Demonstrating that the product complies with European health and safety standards, the CE Marking was granted on 2 May 2018 (GMT) by DQS Med for Medibio's product and platform.

The successful introduction of rest of world applications in key countries will provide Medibio with the ability to further commercialize its technology and platform in alignment with our strategic plans for additional product releases.

Supported by its technological and scientific platform, Medibio's product enables clinicians and individuals to evaluate stress-level phenotypes, combined with dimensional circadian heart-sleep biometrics and physiological biometrics. With the support of Medibio's app-based and web-based scientific platforms, this comprehensive system will allow for the non-invasive, comprehensive evaluation and monitoring of mental health.

"Acquiring CE Marking represents the successful completion of a lengthy and thorough evaluation process, and marks an important threshold for the company. We are pleased to have delivered against this key milestone. Alongside the recent announcement of our corporate mental health product, this accomplishment provides further validation of the product offering and technology," said CEO and Managing Director, Jack Cosentino. "We are eager to progress to a new phase, and committed across the organization to deliver exceptional product quality and operational excellence as we work towards transforming mental health care delivery."

About Medibio Limited

Medibio (ASX:MEB) (OTCQB:MDBIF) is a mental health technology company that has pioneered the use of objective biometrics to assist in the screening, diagnosing, monitoring and management of depression and other mental health conditions. The company offers comprehensive mental health solutions for business through its Corporate Health programs and is developing products to serve both the consumer and regulated healthcare provider markets. The company was founded in Australia, with offices located in Melbourne (Vic), Perth (WA), and U.S. offices in Minneapolis, MN. Medibio is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange Ltd and trades on the OTCQB Venture Market. Investors can find additional information on www.otcmarkets.com (http://www.otcmarkets.com/) and www.asx.com.au (http://www.asx.com.au/).