Alternet Systems, Inc.: Alternet Systems Highlights Shareholder Dividend Distribution Featured In Goldman Small Cap Research Report

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2018 / Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALYI) today released a statement highlighting the company's recent initiation of a shareholder dividend distribution. Alternet's strategy resulting in a dividend distribution with plans for additional dividends is featured in the recent Goldman Small Cap Research report on the company that includes a "speculative-buy" rating with a target price-per-share of $0.09. The report provides an in-depth overview and analysis of Alternet's patented lithium battery technology portfolio and the first application of the technology in an electric motorcycle being produced by an Alternet subsidiary.

"Several weeks ago, the company engaged legal counsel to initiate an independent stock listing of Alternet's new ReVolt Electric Motorbike subsidiary to include a dividend distribution of stock from the independent listing to the shareholders of Alternet," explained Randell Torno, Company CEO. "The company's strategy is to develop multiple subsidiaries that apply Alternet's portfolio of lithium technologies in specific commercial applications. ReVolt is just the first. With an independent listing, the subsidiary can independently leverage its own capital to raise the necessary funds to develop a specific application of Alternet's portfolio of lithium technologies. Shareholders can benefit from this strategy through one, the increased value of the portfolio of lithium technologies; two, the royalty revenue paid by the subsidiaries to Alternet, and three, the dividends paid to Alternet shareholders by the independently listed subsidiaries. The recent Goldman Small Cap Research report does a good job explaining the independent listing strategy in even more detail. The report can be found on Alternet's website."

To view the report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, visit www.lithiumip.com/research-rpt or www.GoldmanResearch.com. The excerpt from the report about the company's strategy to independently list multiple subsidiaries is included below:

Looking ahead, management plans to take advantage of the new Regulation Crowdfunding initiatives adopted by the SEC (Reg A+ offerings) to capitalize independently listed spinoffs where shares of the spinoff are issued to shareholders of Alternet Systems in a dividend distribution. The spinoff plan includes a dividend distribution of stock in the new independently listed company to shareholders of Alternet. Management believes the spinoff and dividend strategy is good for both optimally capitalizing the spinoff operation and giving shareholders the best return on investment opportunity possible. Management expects the combination of two stocks, one representing the value of the lithium battery technology asset that remains in the parent company, and the other representing the value of the application of the technology, will together yield a greater return for shareholders than a single stock representing the integrated value of the two.

It is expected that the first spin-off will be ReVolt, to be followed by other subsidiaries in other verticals as they are formed and reach a critical mass. In conjunction with the spin-off, it is anticipated that ReVolt would raise funds for the subsidiary, reducing direct potential dilution for the Alternet parent shareholders.

In addition to the patented portfolio of lithium battery technologies, Alternet is working to acquire additional lithium battery related technologies. Alternet is currently in negotiations to acquire a specific lithium battery related technology that is complementary to the current portfolio of patented lithium battery technologies, but in a different category. The negotiations include the complementary technology being acquired into a newly formed subsidiary of Alternet, with that new subsidiary subsequently being spun off in conjunction with a Regulation Crowdfunding transaction, as outlined above. There is no assurance that this transaction will close but we believe that other, similar opportunities exist, potentially providing the Company with multiple revenue streams. As a result, Alternet shareholders can generate outsized returns via direct ownership in the Company, along with a stock dividend in the subsidiaries that are spun-off.

About Alternet Systems, Inc.

Alternet Systems, Inc. is leveraging its key lithium battery technologies patent agreement to introduce innovative, environmentally sustainable products to various consumer markets. The first product category in which a first run of production will be introduced this year, is lithium battery-powered motorcycles, to be followed by motorbikes. These products will be released through its newly launched ReVolt Electric Motorbikes subsidiary.

For more information, please visit: www.LithiumIP.com

Alternet Systems, Inc. Disclosures:

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

1 800 713 0297

https://www.otc-alyi.com/contact/

SOURCE: Alternet Systems