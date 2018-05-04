

FORM 8.3



IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL



DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013



DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE



1. KEY INFORMATION



+---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Name of person dealing (Note 1) |Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP| +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Company dealt in |Smurfit Kappa Group plca | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Class of relevant security to which the| | |dealings being disclosed relate (Note |€0.001 ordinary shares | |2) | | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Date of dealing |03 May 2018 | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+



b. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS



c. Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)



+-------------------------------------------+-----------------+------------+ | | Long |Short | +-------------------------------------------+-----------------+------------+ | |Number (%) |Number (%)| +-------------------------------------------+-----------------+------------+ |(1) Relevant securities |1,000 0.0004 | | +-------------------------------------------+-----------------+------------+ |(2) Derivatives (other than options) |5,141,496 2.1676| | +-------------------------------------------+-----------------+------------+ |(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell| | | +-------------------------------------------+-----------------+------------+ |Total |5,142,496 2.1680| | +-------------------------------------------+-----------------+------------+



1. DEALINGS (Note 4)



(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)



+-------------+---------------------+---------------------------+--------------+ |Product name,|Nature of transaction|Number of relevant |Price per unit| |e.g. CFD |(Note 6) |securities |(Note 5) | | | |(Note 7) | | +-------------+---------------------+---------------------------+--------------+ |CFD |Increased long |150,000 |34.4200 EUR | +-------------+---------------------+---------------------------+--------------+ |CFD |Increased long |74,601 |34.4380 EUR | +-------------+---------------------+---------------------------+--------------+ |CFD |Increased long |70,261 |34.1542 EUR | +-------------+---------------------+---------------------------+--------------+ |CFD |Increased long |18,599 |34.4914 EUR | +-------------+---------------------+---------------------------+--------------+



2. OTHER INFORMATION



+----------------------------------------------------------------+-------------+ |Date of disclosure |04 May, 2018| +----------------------------------------------------------------+-------------+ |Contact name |James Gange | +----------------------------------------------------------------+-------------+ |Telephone number |212-446-4029 | +----------------------------------------------------------------+-------------+ |If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected| | +----------------------------------------------------------------+-------------+ |If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10) | | +----------------------------------------------------------------+-------------+



