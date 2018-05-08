Alternet Systems, Inc.: Alternet Systems Electric Motorcycle Developed in Conjunction with United Nations Environmental Program

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2018 / Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALYI) today previewed its phase 2 plans for the company's recently launched Electric Vehicle (EV) business called ReVolt Electric Motorbikes utilizing the company's portfolio of patented lithium battery technologies developed by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) and tested by Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. The company has a prototype electric motorcycle underdevelopment at this time targeted for the U.S. market. The first motorcycle, currently in pilot production, is based on BMW's classic, WWII era, R71 motorcycle with sidecar. ReVolt is planning to produce a limited edition of the retro-classic electric motorcycle later this year in time for the holiday season. Alternet and ReVolt's phase 2 plan is to develop a utility, daily driver electric motorcycle for the developing and transitional markets with plans to introduce the electric motorcycle next year in Africa. Atlernet and ReVolt's phase 2 plan supports the United Nations Environmental Program guidance for 2 and 3 wheel vehicles in developing and transitional markets.

From The UN Environment On Electric 2 & 3 Wheelers:

Transport accounts for about 25% of energy-related CO2 emissions, and is a major source of air pollution. It impacts public health and climate change. In many Asian and African countries, 2&3 wheelers are a primary transport mode with rapid growth of motorcycle fleets projected in the near future; they also serve as a critical link to urban transport systems.

However, many of these internal combustion engine 2&3 wheelers are old and inefficient, thus emitting substantial amounts of particulate matter (PM) and black carbon (BC) emissions. Two-stroke scooters, for example, produce more particle emissions than a passenger car.

Experts agree that 2&3 wheelers are the first priority in moving to electric mobility as they provide net carbon benefits regardless of "upstream" electricity-carbon mix.

Given the rapid growth of 2&3 wheeler fleets in developing and transitional countries, UN Environment is supporting six countries to develop national programmes for the introduction of electric 2&3 wheelers: Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia in East Africa, and the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam in Southeast Asia. This project will be the first global effort to introduce electric 2&3 wheelers in non-OECD countries, and will start the transition from internal combustion engine 2&3 wheelers to electric and non-motorized 2&3 wheelers.

The project will see to a transformative integration of electric 2&3 wheelers into existing urban transport modes via a comprehensive policy framework. It will replicate the lessons learned in other countries throughout the sub-regions, as a first step towards a general shift to electric mobility.

A global transition stands to reduce road transport emissions by at least 1.5 Gt of CO2. This intervention directly impacts the population of the countries by reducing air pollution, improving national energy security, and creating green jobs.

About Alternet Systems, Inc.

Alternet Systems, Inc. is leveraging its key lithium battery technologies patent agreement to introduce innovative, environmentally sustainable products to various consumer markets. The first product category in which a first run of production will be introduced this year, is lithium battery-powered motorcycles, to be followed by motorbikes. These products will be released through its newly launched ReVolt Electric Motorbikes subsidiary.

For more information, please visit: www.LithiumIP.com

Alternet Systems, Inc. Disclosures:

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

1 800 713 0297

https://www.otc-alyi.com/contact/

SOURCE: Alternet Systems, Inc.