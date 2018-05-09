Marifil Further Strengthens Its Exploration Team in Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Marifil Mines Limited (TSXV: MFM) ("Marifil" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Pedro Vera as the Company's Exploration Manager in Argentina.

Mr. Vera is an Argentinean citizen and a mineral exploration geologist with more than 30 years' experience working with global public mining and exploration companies. He is well known in the mining and exploration community, having worked across Argentina, often advising provincial governments on geological issues. Mr. Vera's background includes four years as an in-charge of Barrick's Patagonia exploration team, where he led evaluations of diverse projects ranging from grass roots exploration programs to advanced-stage. Mr. Vera also led Barrick's exploration team involved with evaluation of third-party gold properties in the Pascua-Lama and Veladero region of the Andes Mountains and has held positions with Iamgold, AngloGold, Gold Fields, M.I.M., Minamerica and Triton Mining.

"The Company is very excited to welcome Mr. Vera and the array of managerial and technical skills he brings to all of our mineral exploration projects," said Robert Abenante, the Company's President and CEO.

"Mr. Vera bringsinvaluable experience and tremendous skill to our exploration team, which will be especially relevant as we focus on building our portfolio of Lithium properties," added Mr. Abenante.

Mr. Vera has previously ran lithium brine exploration programs in the Puna region of Argentina, Mr. Vera was also involved in the management of two prior drilling campaigns at the Company's San Roque property - an advanced exploration stage exploration stage project investigating a large deposit of gold-silver-lead-zinc and indium in Patagonia.

Shares for Debt

Further to the Company's press release dated March 28, 2018, the Company also announces receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval to issue 215,000 common shares to settle debt of $25,800. This debt has now been settled.

ON BEHALF OF MARIFIL MINES LIMITED



"Rob Abenante"

Robert Abenante, President & CEO

For further information regarding Marifil Mines Limited, please refer to the Company's filings available on SEDAR (http://www.sedar.com) or at Marifil's Website (http://www.marifilmines.com).

Contact Information:

Phone: 604.424.8889

Email: info@marifilmines.com

Website: http://www.marifilmines.com

