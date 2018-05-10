Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2018) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (CSE: BLOC) (FSE: BWSP) (OTC Pink: BLKCF) ("BLOC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that that the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") has approved the listing for trading of its common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued on December 21, 2017 pursuant to its bought deal private placement led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. with a syndicate of underwriters including Clarus Securities Inc., Eight Capital and Haywood Securities Inc.

LISTING OF WARRANTS

The Warrants will commence trading on the CSE on May 10, 2018, under the symbol "BLOC.WT". There are currently 33,698,340 Warrants issued and outstanding. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of BLOC at a price of $1.75 until December 21, 2019.

SPINOUT OF MINING DIVISION

On January 25, 2018, the Company announced that it intended to pursue a plan of arrangement to spin out the value in its mining division. The spinout will be on a one-for-one basis with every share held of the Company entitling the holder to one share of Global Blockchain Mining Corp. ("Blockchain Mining") The anticipated assets of Blockchain Mining will include as constituted at present, 6,666 machines and 100MW of power, Coinstream Mining Corp. ("Coinstream"), and Coinstream's additional assets, including its stake in Distributed Mining Corp. and the wholly owned Mozambique facility totaling 25 megawatts of capacity.

All shareholders' as of the March 1, 2018 (the "Record Date" for the plan of arrangement), will receive shares in Blockchain Mining as soon as it commences trading with the CSE. Furthermore the Company has applied for a US trading symbol and will provide additional details as soon as they become available.

The Company also announces that further to our April 24th news release, the initial listing application for Blockchain Mining has been submitted to the CSE under the ticker "FORK". Management anticipates FORK should commence trading in late May 2018, subject to approval by the CSE.

CORPORATE UPDATE

Further to the press release dated February 27, 2018, the Company wishes to advise that the below projects remain on track and that BLOC is looking forward to provide further information in the coming days and weeks:

Trade finance in conjunction with major state actors;

Enterprise peer-to-peer storage solutions;

Ethereum hard fork with features that enhance it as a global payment rails solution (the laser blockchain);

Tokenization of twelve incumbent gaming networks with over 400 million users, including functionality for both e-sports and gambling;

Securitization platform for artworks, including music, video and brands, in partnership with some of the world's most recognizable artists, brands and studios, something not possible before the advent of blockchain; and

Launch of an exchange federated on the Stellar network with leading forex (foreign exchange) and remittance partners to be announced.

In addition, the Company continues with its collaboration on, and monetization of, existing strategic equity and ICO investment holdings. The Company is currently reviewing over half a dozen new partnerships, including final-stage discussions on an investment into a genetics-to-sale cannabis blockchain platform, participation in the launch of an exchange for security tokens and a utilities exchange, and the launch of back-end payment systems to create fungibility for the Company's projects, and projects on which the Company is partnered.

OTHER CORPORATE MATTERS

On February 20, 2018, the Company announced that it would be making an investment of $2 million in the private token offering of MEvU, a product of Decent Tech Inc. ("MEvU"). The investment would be made in addition to the Company's acquisition of a 30% interest in Decent Tech Inc., MEvU's parent company. Based on recommendations from the Company's Investment Committee and the Board of Directors, BLOC has decided not to proceed with the investment in MEvU or Decent Tech Inc. at this time.

The Company also announces that Mr. Shidan Gouran will be taking over the CEO duties and title from Mr. Rik Willard effective immediately as Mr. Willard continues to focus on his other ventures. Mr. Gouran will continue to act as President & CEO for BLOC.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Willard for his contributions to the Company and wish him all the best with his future endeavors.

