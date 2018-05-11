Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2018) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (CSE: BLOC) (FSE: BWSP) (OTC Pink: BLKCF) ("BLOC" or the "Company"), a lead investor in the KODAKOne platform is pleased to announce that WENN Digital, Inc., the operator of the KODAKOne Image Rights Management Platform ("KODAKOne"), a blockchain-based image rights management and protection platform, announced it will officially commence the $1.00 round of its offering of the Simple Agreements for Future Tokens (SAFTs) on May 21, 2018.

KODAKOne is an image protection, monetization and distribution platform secured in blockchain, which is expected to launch a beta program in 2018, will provide an image marketplace where users can buy, sell and trade photos based on licensing terms and conditions - serving as a one-stop shop for photographers' management, protection and distribution needs. The platform will create an encrypted ledger of rights ownership for photographers to protect, manage and monetize their new and archived works - making it significantly cheaper and faster to register, move and sell their digital images.

Shidan Gouran, President & CEO of the Company said, "BLOC incubates, founds, partners and strategically invests in companies who are committed to innovating and developing technology to improve and change industries. Our investment in KODAKOne is now progressing to a fully commercial offering, which should rank as one of the very first security compliant offerings in Blockchain."

Bruce Elliot, President of ICOx Innovations, a company that develops crypto economies and is one of the founding organizations of WENN Digital and the KodakOne Platform said, "We are extremely excited to get this first project to this stage. Bringing today's technology to solve real problems with big brands and executing the process the most efficient and regulatory compliant manner, we believe we are setting a path in developing what will be a healthy and vibrant crypto industry."

###

More information about KODAKOne's features and capabilities can be found at: www.kodakone.com

Have a question? Join our Tokenholder Group on ICOxConnect: https://www.icoxconnect.com/groups/kodakone-175

On behalf of the Company:

Shidan Gouran, President & CEO

(416) 854-3017

For more information, please contact:

IRTH Communications, LLC

ir@globalblockchain.io

800-689-8089

About Global Blockchain Technologies Corp.

The Company provides investors access to a basket of direct and indirect holdings within the blockchain space, managed by a team of industry pioneers and early adopters of all major cryptocurrencies.

The Company is focused on streamlining the currently arduous, lengthy, and complicated process that interested investors must undergo in order to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space, with a view to becoming the first vertically-integrated originator and manager of top tier blockchains and digital currencies.

BLOC is listed on the CSE and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "BLOC". Additional information relating to BLOC is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the CSE at www.theCSE.com, as well as on the Company's website at www.globalblockchain.io.

About WENN Digital

WENN Digital, in partnership with Kodak, is the creator and operator of the KODAKOne Platform and the KODAKCoin tokens. WENN Digital and its advisors are an experienced development and operations team with expertise in proprietary blockchain development, big data, copyright law, AI-enabled image recognition and post-licensing monetization systems.

About ICOX Innovations

ICOx Innovations, Inc. provides a platform for the design and creation of crypto economies that solve real-world problems with established organizations that can benefit and grow their businesses through the use of blockchain technology and crypto-currencies. The ICOx Innovations ICO platform is compliance driven and combines rigorous strategic planning, capital structure, technical integration and token-economics model development designed to create sustainable economies for its ICO clients. www.icoxinnovations.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the Company's goal of streamlining the current arduous, lengthy and complicated process that interested investors need to undergo in order to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space with a view to becoming the first vertically integrated originator and manager of top-tier blockchains and digital currencies. The Company has no assets and its business plan is purely conceptual in nature and there is no assurance that it will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to: statements and expectations regarding the ability of the Company to (i) successfully engage senior management with appropriate industry experience and expertise, (ii) gain access to and acquire a basket of cryptocurrency assets and pre-ICO and ICO financings on favourable terms or at all, (iii) successfully create its own tokens and ICO's, and (iv) execute on future M&A opportunities in the cryptocurrency space; receipt of required regulatory approvals; the availability of necessary financing; permitting and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks related to changes in cryptocurrency prices; the estimation of personnel and operating costs; general global markets and economic conditions; risks associated with uninsurable risks; risks associated with currency fluctuations; competition faced in securing experienced personnel with appropriate industry experience and expertise; risks associated with changes in the financial auditing and corporate governance standards applicable to cryptocurrencies and ICO's; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued development of the Company's business plan may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issuance of additional common shares of the Company; the risk of litigation. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information set out in this presentation, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.