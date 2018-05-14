Rockstone Research: MGX Announces Quadrupling of Power Output of Zinc-Air Fuel Cell Battery

A Big Step For Low-Cost Mass Storage of Energy



ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2018 / Today, MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG; OTCQB: MGXMF; Frankfurt: 1MG) announced significant progress made by its wholly-owned subsidiary ZincNyx Energy Solutions Inc., an energy storage company which has developed a next generation zinc-air fuel cell battery.

According to today's landmark news, ZincNyx has quadrupled the output capacity of its fuel cell modules (these "stacks" use zinc particles to generate electricity). On top of this remarkable achievement, the cost to manufacture the units has been reduced significantly as the load on the fuel pump has been reduced. ZincNyx President and CEO Suresh Singh, explained the paramountcy in today's news:

"This development is a further illustration of the flexibility of the ZincNyx system. Advances can be made to each component of the system without requiring simultaneous changes to the other components. In this case, the power generation capacity is increased without requiring simultaneous changes to the power regeneration capacity or the energy storage capacity."

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/4648-MGX-Announces-Quadrupling-of-Power-Output-of-Zinc-Air-Fuel-Cell-Battery

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/4649-MGX-verkuendet-Vervierfachung-der-Leistungskraft-seiner-Zink-Luft-Batterie

