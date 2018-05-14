sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

72,54 Euro		-0,91
-1,24 %
WKN: A0BLRP ISIN: US04621X1081 Ticker-Symbol: ZAS 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSURANT INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASSURANT INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,58
74,01
13:53
72,98
74,41
13:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASSURANT INC
ASSURANT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASSURANT INC72,54-1,24 %
PARK GROUP PLC0,885+2,31 %