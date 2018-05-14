The costs for the Siemens" subsidiary Healthineers flotation were big. And the results of the last quarter were only moderate. Especially, currency effects portrayed a problem for the market's greenhorn. However, the business with ultra sound scanners, magnet resonancy and computer tomographs were boooming.

Currently, the Siemens Healthineers" stock is located at ca. 33.75 Euro. Therefore the price is moving near to the upper limit of the Bollinger bunds. A price adjustment seems to be ... (Gideon Tanner)

