Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); die grösste ägyptische Tochtergesellschaft von Orascom Development Holding, gibt die Ergebnisse für das erste Quartal 2018 bekannt. EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Quartalsergebnis/Quartalsergebnis Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); die grösste ägyptische Tochtergesellschaft von Orascom Development Holding, gibt die Ergebnisse für das erste Quartal 2018 bekannt. 15.05.2018 / 00:28 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich. Pressemitteilung Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); die grösste ägyptische Tochtergesellschaft von Orascom Development Holding, gibt die Ergebnisse für das erste Quartal 2018 bekannt. Im Anhang finden Sie die Ergebnisse im Q1 2018 von Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), der grössten ägyptischen Tochtergesellschaft der Orascom Development Holding. CEO Khaled Bichara kommentierte die Ergebnisse: "Ich bin sehr zufrieden mit der Leistung und den Ergebnissen unserer ägyptischen Tochtergesellschaft ODE; in ägyptischen Pfund resultierte operativ das bisher beste erste Quartal. Bisher haben wir die Initiativen, die wir dem Markt kommunizierten, erfolgreich umgesetzt. Kürzlich haben wir bekannt gegeben, dass wir den Verkauf von 3 Hotels im Gebiet Makadi am Roten Meer im Gesamtwert von CHF 49.0 Millionen, die sich im Besitz von ODE befinden, unterzeichnet haben, was zu einem Barerlös von CHF 27.4 Millionen und einer De-konsolidierung von Schulden in Höhe von CHF 14.4 Millionen führen wird. Zusätzlich zu diesem Verkauf haben wir unsere 100%ige Beteiligung am "Citadel Azur Hotel" in Sahl Hashish, Ägypten, zu einem Enterprise Value von CHF 48.5 Millionen, verkauft. Dieser Verkauf führte zu einem Mittelzufluss von rund CHF 31.0 Millionen und der De-konsolidierung von Schulden in Höhe von rund CHF 17.5 Millionen. Gemeinsam ergab sich aus diesen beiden Verkaufstransaktionen ein Enterprise Value von CHF 97.5 Millionen, womit unsere Finanzierungsposition weiter gestärkt wurde. Zudem wird damit unsere These untermauert, dass sich der tatsächliche Wert unserer Assets noch nicht angemessen im Aktienkurs widerspiegelt. Im Jahr 2018 werden wir unser Kapital weiterhin umsichtig investieren, um das Wachstum voranzutreiben, und unsere Zeit und Ressourcen für den Aufbau einer stärkeren und nachhaltigeren Organisation einsetzen." Die Ergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2018 der Orascom Development Holding werden wie geplant am 6. Juni um 7:00 Uhr MEZ veröffentlicht. Der Pressemitteilung kann über Link eingesehen werden http://www.orascomhd.com/financial-presentations/ auf Orascom Development Egypt (ODE) Webseite. Über Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in sieben Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. 